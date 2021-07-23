Thirty-six people have died in three landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district since Thursday night as incessant rainfall continued in the state. More than 30 people are suspected to be still trapped under the debris.

The landslides were reported from in and around Mahad tehsil, according to India Today. “Thirty-two of them died in Talai [in Mahad] and four in Sakhar Sutar Wadi,” Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told ANI.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to carry out rescue operations. Helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift stranded residents in flood-hit regions of Raigad, about 70 km from Mumbai.

Rescue teams from the Navy and coastguard are assisting the NDRF personnel, reported NDTV. The Navy has deployed seven rescue teams equipped with rubber boats, life jackets and life buoys.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation and coordinated with the local authorities on Friday. This was the heaviest spell of rain in the state in July in 40 years, according to NDTV.

Earlier in the day, four people were killed and 11 injured after a residential structure collapsed in Mumbai’s Govandi area, The Times of India reported.

The situation in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra was particularly severe as more than 50% area was submerged in flood waters, according to PTI. Hundreds of residents of Chiplun, located around 250 km from Mumbai with a population of 70,000, were stranded in their homes. The administration has sought help from multiple agencies in its rescue efforts.

Residents compared the situation to the catastrophic floods in Mumbai in 2005, in which at least 450 people had died.

Many rivers, including Vashishti, Jagbudi and Bavanadi, crossed their danger level, causing floods in parts of Ratnagiri district, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Thursday, Thackeray chaired an emergency meeting and instructed officials to be alert after the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Thackeray to take stock of the situation and assured him of full support.