India on Sunday morning recorded 39,742 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the country’s tally rose to 3,13,71,901 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number was 1.64% higher than the 39,097 cases reported on Saturday.

The toll rose by 535 to 4,20,551. The number of active cases down up by 765 to 4,08,212. A total of 3,05,43,138 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

So far, India has administered 43,31,50,864 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced that cinemas, multiplexes and spas will be allowed to reopen from Monday with 50% capacity, while metro trains and buses can run at full capacity, The Indian Express reported. The government eased restrictions in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases. The Capital reported 66 new cases and zero deaths on Saturday.

India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria has said that Covid-19 vaccination for children in India is expected to start in September. Guleria said that even though children themselves were less vulnerable to severe Covid-19 infections, they could transmit the virus to their parents and grandparents who might be at greater risk due to co-morbidities.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected more than 19.36 crore people and killed over 41.51 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.