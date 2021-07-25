Nine tourists were killed and three others were injured on Sunday after boulders broke off a mountain and came rolling down in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district due to a massive landslide, ANI reported.

“Batseri bridge collapsed in the incident,” said Saju Ram Rana, superintendent of police in Kinnaur district. “A rescue team is present at the spot.”

Eight tourists died on the spot and another succumbed on the way to the hospital, according to India Today.

Visuals on social media showed large chunks of rocks crashing down the Sangla Valley. After this, a section of the bridge crumbles and plunges into a river.

Valley bridge Batseri in Sangal valley of Kinnaur collapses: Nine tourists from Delhi NCR are reported to be dead and three others are seriously injured pic.twitter.com/gTQNJ141v5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condoled the deaths. “All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. “I wish then a speedy recovery.”

Thakur announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident in Kinnaur, reported ANI. “Treatment of the injured will be taken care of by the government,” he added.

Modi also announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died. Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured, he added.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Thakur said he has spoken to the Kinnaur district administration and rescue operation was underway. “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family,” he tweeted.

Last week, the meteorological department had issued a warning for landslides after predicting heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.