Six police officers from Assam were killed on Monday after fresh violence erupted on the state’s border with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Tensions escalated along the Assam-Mizoram border after reports of firing between the police of both the states emerged. “Firing is still on from the Mizoram side,” Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI in the evening . “We are yet to determine the number of injured persons.”

Earlier in the day, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma squabbled on Twitter and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assistance to resolve the matter. On Saturday, the home minister held a meeting in Shillong on the border disputes between the North Eastern states.

In 1972, Mizoram was carved out of Assam and made into a separate Union Territory. In 1987, it became a full-fledged state. The three South Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share a 164.6-km-long border with Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

But, the boundary between the two states is disputed at several points. Assam and Mizoram have often sparred over it, sometimes violently. Several rounds of dialogue at various levels since 1994 have failed to resolve the disagreement.

The latest violence broke out after at least eight unoccupied huts were burnt down by unidentified persons on Sunday night near the Aitlang stream in Kolasib district, Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said, according to East Mojo.

On Monday, the Mizoram chief minister first tweeted a video in which the police and local residents could be seen armed with lathis.

While Zoramthanga did not mention the location, he tagged the Cachar Police and the district deputy commissioner in his tweet, along with Sarma, the home minister and the prime minister’s office. “Shri Amit Shah ji….kindly look into the matter,” Zoramthanga wrote. “This needs to be stopped right now.”

About an hour later, Sarma tweeted, telling Zoramthanga that Kolasib’s superintendent of police is asking the Assam Police to withdraw from their post or Mizoram citizens will not stop the violence. “How can we run [the] government in such circumstances?” Sarma asked, seeking Shah’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assistance to resolve the matter.

Zoramthanga responded to Sarma’s tweet, claiming that two companies of the Assam Police, along with civilians, had attacked Mizoram citizens at Vairengte with sticks and tear gas grenades. “They even overrun CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] personnel and [the] Mizoram Police,” he added.

Meanwhile, posting another video, the Mizoram chief minister claimed that a couple travelling through Cachar were manhandled and ransacked by goons. “How are you going to justify these violent acts?” he asked, tagging the district police and the Assam director general of police.

Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons.



At the meeting with Shah on July 24, Zoramthanga had said that areas claimed by Assam as its own were used by Mizoram citizens for more than 100 years.

He also alleged that Assam started claiming these areas as its own recently due to population pressure, apparently caused by a large scale influx of “migrants” from outside the Barak Valley, which consists of the three districts that share the boundary with Mizoram.

Zoramthanga also suggested maintaining the status-quo as of May 10, as discussed with the Assam chief minister in their telephonic discussion on June 29, reported ANI.

Earlier on July 9, a chief secretary-level meeting of both states was held in Delhi on the dispute but it remained inconclusive.

Past tension flare-ups

On July 10, several crops and betel nut trees owned by a Mizoram farmer were allegedly damaged during an “eviction drive” by the Assam police near Phainuam village.

On the same day, unidentified persons had allegedly lobbed a grenade at an Assam government team visiting the border areas. However, the Mizoram government claimed an earth mover’s tyre had burst.

The Mizoram government had responded by deploying forces in what Assam claims is its territory. The Mizos, for their part, insisted that they were only “defending their land”.

On June 30, Mizoram had accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district.

In November last year, a school located along the states’ border was damaged in an explosion in Assam’s Cachar district. Both sides blamed each other for the attack.

Violent clashes had broken out in October in another disputed area at the Cachar-Kolasib section of the border. The dispute also assumed an ethnic tinge as Mizo civil society groups claimed that those behind the violence from Assam were “illegal migrants” from Bangladesh trying to take over Mizo land.

On October 21, the Mizoram government had agreed to pull back troops from the Assam border, where violent clashes had erupted on October 17 between the residents of the two states. The tensions also cut off supply of resources to Mizoram as Assam residents blocked highways, connecting the two states, from October 18. Mizo groups reportedly responded by organising their own blockade, preventing truckers from going to Assam.

Tensions stirred again on November 3, after a 45-year old man from Assam’s Cachar district died in the custody of the Mizoram Police. Two days later, the Centre deployed additional forces for Assam to maintain peace along the state’s borders with Mizoram.