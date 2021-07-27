Rain hits parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather. The rain brought the Capital’s temperature down to 29 degrees Celsius from 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain will continue in parts of South West Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi and North East-Delhi.

#WATCH | Early morning showers in the National Capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/fngnKEVNi5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

The rain is expected to improve Delhi’s air quality index. “The overall air quality is in the lower side of the satisfactory category [AQI index between 51 and 100],” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research or SAFAR said on Tuesday. “Rainfall activity in Delhi is likely to increase in the next two days. Increased rainfall activity will influence the AQI positively though the washout process. Satisfactory to good AQI is forecasted for the next three days.”

Delhi’s neighbouring areas – Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad – are also likely to receive rainfall during the day, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department also forecast light to moderate rain for Haryana’s Rewari, Panipat and Karnal as well as Deeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai towns in Rajasthan over the next two hours.

Delhi, Haryana, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are likely to receive heavy rain over the next two days, the weather department said. The weather department issued an orange alert for these states, asking authorities to stay prepared.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather department issued a red alert (asking authorities to be prepared) for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Tuesday.