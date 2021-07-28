A court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to businessman Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe in a case related to making pornographic video clips and sharing them through mobile apps, reported Live Law.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being the “key conspirator” in the case.

A metropolitan magistrate had on July 23 remanded Kundra to police custody till Tuesday. On the same day, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The case against Kundra

The Mumbai police have booked Kundra under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. The first information reportalso invokes sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, which deal with the transmission of sexually explicit material.

The police have alleged that Kundra owned Hotshots, a video streaming app that created pornographic content. He later allegedly sold the app to his relative, Pradeep Bakshi, who lives in the United Kingdom.

The police have alleged that women were coerced into making the pornographic clips with promises of acting roles.

Last week, the businessman had also moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order remanding him to police custody. Kundra has argued in the petition that his arrest was illegal as he was not given a notice to appear before the police first. He has also contended that the videos mentioned in the case were not pornographic, as they did not explicitly show sexual acts.

The High Court on Tuesday declined any interim relief to Kundra, News18 reported. However, it directed the investigating officer to remain present in court on the next hearing, which is slated for Thursday at 2.30 pm.