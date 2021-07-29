The police in Jharkhand have formed a special investigation team to look into the death of a judge who was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, reported the Hindustan Times.

The team was formed after CCTV footage showed a three-wheeler suddenly swerving towards Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Kumar on an empty road and hitting him. The vehicle then drove away.

Additional District & Sessions Judge, Dhanbad Uttam Anand gets run over during his morning walk under suspicious circumstances. The judge was dealing with a few high-profile murder cases from the area and had recently rejected bail petitions of a few criminals. TRIGGER WARNING pic.twitter.com/FFia9usXQc — Nalini (@nalinisharma_) July 28, 2021

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said city Superintendent of Police R Ramkumar will lead the team. “The CCTV footage and all related aspects would be analysed [to] identify the vehicle,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that a murder case has been registered and the police were looking into all possible angles, reported The Indian Express.

After the accident, residents in the area took the judge to the Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital. “He [Judge Anand] had sustained an injury to the back of his head,” said Arun Kumar Choudhary, the superintendent of the hospital. “He succumbed to his injuries around 8.30 am.”

In her complaint to the police, the judge’s wife, Kriti Sinha, said that her husband had left the house at 5 am. She said that when he did not return for long, the family started looking for him. As the residents who took him to the hospital did not know who the judge was, his body was later identified by his driver at the hospital.

Prabhat Sinha, a Jharkhand High Court lawyer, has alleged that it was not an accident but a case of murder. “The CCTV footage clearly shows that the auto driver intentionally hit the judge,” he said.

Sahebganj District and Session Judge Bansidhar Tiwari, who is also the secretary of Jharkhand Judicial Service Association, has demanded that the High Court conduct a high-level investigation into the incident, reported The Telegraph. He also claimed that the CCTV footage clearly showed foul play behind Anand’s death.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Banna Gupta has sought a report on the incident from Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and the senior superintendent of police.

Jharkhand Bar Council member Hemant Sikarwal called the incident “intentional murder” and demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.