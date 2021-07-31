India on Saturday morning recorded 41,469 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 3,16,13,993 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is nearly 6% lower than Friday’s count of 44,230 cases, which was the highest in three weeks.

With 593 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,23,810. The number of active cases went up by 3,765 to 4,08,920. There are 3,07,81,263 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

So far, India has administered 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses, giving 52,99,036 doses on Friday alone. On Friday, the Centre directed states and Union Territories to ensure that marginalised groups are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court directed the Centre to approve a proposal by civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to again vaccinate those beneficiaries who were duped in fake and unauthorised inoculation camps.

Kerala, the top contributor to India’s new Covid cases, on Friday evening registered over 20,000 new infections for the fourth straight day. The state’s test positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who have been tested overall, jumped to 13.61%.

The fourth countrywide serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research showed that Madhya Pradesh has the highest Covid-19 seroprevalence among the states at 79%, while Kerala has the lowest.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the situation was under control. “Look at the data on occupancy in hospitals,” she told NDTV. “It is less for hospitals, for ICU beds, and even in demand for oxygen support. It means the severity of the disease is less.”

George, however, said that the state, which has one of the highest vaccination coverages at 17%, was running short of jabs. “Two days ago, our vaccine stock was zero,” she added. “The Central government then gave us nine lakh doses the day before yesterday. We will again run out of stocks tomorrow [Saturday]. There will be no vaccine for the day after tomorrow.”

