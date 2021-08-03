The United Arab Emirates will allow passengers, who hold residency permits, from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda to return to the country from August 5. Transit passenger traffic from these countries would also be allowed.

A directive from the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said that UAE residents from these six countries can return 14 days after they receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The UAE, a major hub for tourists and employment for expatriates, had banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health professionals and technicians employed in the UAE and students will be exempted from the requirement to produce a vaccination certificate. The exemption will also be allowed on humanitarian grounds in some cases.

Meanwhile, transit passengers would be allowed to travel through airports in the UAE from Thursday if they provide a negative RT-PCR test report taken 72 hours prior to departure. The transit passengers will be provided with separate lounges, the authority said.

Travellers will have to apply online on the website of the country’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to get an approval.