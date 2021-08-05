The Kerala government on Wednesday allowed markets, hotels, banks, offices and other establishments to open for six days a week, The Indian Express reported. The state government eased the restrictions despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

Shops will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 9 pm. Hotels and restaurants can only deliver food. Public and private vehicles can operate with full seating capacity.

The relaxations come into effect from Thursday.

However, only those who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine two weeks ago or can show a negative Covid-19 report from a test taken not more than 72 hours ago will be allowed to enter public places.

There will be a complete lockdown in Kerala on Sundays, except on Independence Day and Onam (August 22), The Times of India reported.

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes and cinema halls in the state will remain closed. The number of attendees at weddings and funerals will be capped at 20.

The Kerala government also announced new criteria for imposing Covid-19 restrictions, based on the weekly infection population ratio.

“WIPR [weekly infection population ratio] is the total number of Covid-19 infections reported in the week multiplied by 1,000 divided by total population of the panchayat or urban ward,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, according to The Indian Express. “In panchayats/urban wards with WIPR of more than 10, special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions shall be imposed.”

George added that the government will review the weekly infection population ratio every Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

Kerala registered 22,414 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths on Wednesday. The state has become the top contributor to India’s daily infections.