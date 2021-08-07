The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s petitions seeking release from judicial custody in a case related to making pornographic video clips, Live Law reported.

Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, had been arrested on July 19 and sent to police custody for three days. On July 23, a metropolitan magistrate extended his custody till July 27. After his police custody expired, the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The businessman challenged his custody on grounds that before his arrest, he had not been issued summons in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, NDTV reported.

But the Bombay High Court rejected his argument. “The remand to custody by the metropolitan magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require any interference,” Justice AS Gadkari said, according to Bar and Bench.

Kundra is accused of being the key conspirator in the case. He reportedly owned a video streaming app that created pornographic content. Kundra had sold the app to his relative, Pradeep Bakshi, who lives in the United Kingdom.

The Mumbai Police also alleged that some women were coerced into making pornographic clips with promises of acting roles.

They had booked Kundra under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The first information report filed by the police also invoked sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, which deal with the transmission of sexually explicit material.