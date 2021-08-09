Inflammatory slogans calling for violence against Muslims were allegedly shouted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday during an event organised by Supreme Court lawyer and former spokesperson of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Ashwini Upadhyay, The Indian Express reported. BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan was among the participants.

Upadhyay had called for the march as part of his “Bharat jodo [Unite India] movement” on Sunday evening to demand an end to “colonial-era laws” by setting up a uniform civil code in the country. The organisers had not taken permission for the event, the Delhi Police told The Indian Express.

Videos from the event showed a group of people shouting slogans such as: “Jab mulle kaate jayenge, Ram-Ram chillayenge [Muslims will chant Ram-Ram when they will be slaughtered].”

Those who attended the rally also flouted Covid-19 guidelines as they neither wore masks nor maintained physical distancing norms.

अश्विनी उपाध्याय की अगुआई में आज जंतर मंतर पर यह हुआ. यह आदमी उत्तम मालिक है और खुद को यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती का शिष्य बताता है. पूरी रिपोर्ट @nlhindi पर जल्द ही pic.twitter.com/Og7i3XiOFn — Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) August 8, 2021

“We refused permission after informing them about DDMA [Delhi Disaster Management Authority] guidelines [about Covid protocols],” an unidentified Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express. “Police arrangements were in place and we thought around 50 people would come, but suddenly many people in small groups started gathering. They were protesting peacefully, but started raising slogans when they were dispersing.”

However, an officer from the Intelligence Wing said Delhi Police’s Special Branch had informed New Delhi district police that a large crowd was expected, the newspaper reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said they were verifying the video clips.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of the Bharat Jodo Movement said that she was unaware of any inflammatory slogans being raised. “There were 5,000 people and if five-six people in some corner would be shouting such slogans, then we disassociate ourselves from them,” she said.

This was the second incident in the past week where communal slogans were raised against Muslims in the national capital.

On Friday, Hindutva groups and other organisations held a mahapanchayat, or congregation, in Dwarka to protest against the construction of a Haj House in the area. Videos from the event showed the protesters making communally sensitive comments and calling for violence if the Haj House is built. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta was also present at the Dwarka event.

On Sunday, several social media users expressed concern about the incidents and demanded action from the Delhi Police. They also called for a statement from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Here are some reactions:

The hate that is being displayed in full glory on the street will tell you what the future holds. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) August 8, 2021

The religious bigotry in Delhi isn't just a result of impunity and normalisation, it's actively encouraged and indulged in, at the highest levels. — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) August 8, 2021

The Anti-Muslim hate speech in Mahapanchayat at Dwarka, Delhi.

Anti-Muslim slogans "Jab mulle k@@te jayenge.. " in Delhi by a mob of Hindutva Terr0rists like Narsinghanand & many more incidents.

Normalization of open calls to kill Indian Muslims. Speak out against this! Speak up! — Swati K. (@mynameswatik) August 8, 2021

This is preparation for another pogrom in Delhi. Observe the pattern, it starts with speeches like this. Stop saying this is the fringe, it is not. This is the mainstream. Do not forget the location of where this happened, if the police are complicit here, they will be everywhere — Neel Madhav (@NeelMadhav_) August 8, 2021

Amanatullah Khan is not the Chief Minister of Delhi.



Arvind Kejriwal is. He was voted to be the CM.



Arvind Kejriwal must speak and take action against the brazen displays of hate speech against Muslims in Delhi today.



And Delhi Police must be asked why those were not arrested. — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) August 8, 2021