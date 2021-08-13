India on Friday recorded 40,120 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,21,17,826 since the pandemic began in January last year.

The toll rose to 4,30,254 with the country reporting 585 fatalities in the past day. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,85,227, while as many as 3,13,02,345 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The country has administered a total of 52,95,82,956 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. Of these, 57,31,574 doses were administered in the past day alone.

The United States’ Food and Drug Administration on Thursday allowed certain immunocompromised people to take an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. This will apply to people who have received an organ transplant or “those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” the FDA said.

