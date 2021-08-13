A mob on Thursday attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, Reuters reported. The violence took place amid protests due to the alleged custodial death of a Congolese student in Bengaluru.

Joel Shindani Malu, 27, was arrested by the Bengaluru police on August 1 on charges of possessing drugs. He died the next day in custody.

A senior police official had said that Malu died of cardiac arrest and there were no physical injuries, The Times of India reported. However, protestors alleged that he was beaten up by the police.

On Thursday, the police in Congo said that a mob looted Indian shops, set a car ablaze and stoned three other vehicles, according to Reuters. The incident took place in Kinshasa’s Limete neighbourhood.

“Uncivilised people, mainly young people, have been looting stores and warehouses held by Indian nationals,” Kinshasa Police Commissioner Sylvano Kasongo said. The police have arrested three persons and recovered 40 bales of stolen clothing, the police commissioner added.

On August 3, a protest following Malu’s death sparked clashes between several foreigners and the police outside the JC Nagar police station in Bengaluru. The clashes started after the protestors allegedly abused and tried to snatch batons from police personnel, according to witnesses who spoke to The News Minute.

The police then resorted to baton charge, resulting in injuries to many protestors.

Earlier on August 3, around 20 people from various African countries had gathered outside the JC Nagar police station to protest against Malu’s death. They blocked traffic and chanted slogans related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests related to the anti-racial discrimination movement, Black Lives Matter, gained traction across the world following the death of African-American man George Floyd, who was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a police officer in United States’ Minnesota, in May last year. Chauvin was sentenced to prison for 270 months in June.

In India, there have been multiple reports of people from African countries facing racial prejudice and violence.