Afghanistan: Taliban take control of presidential palace, say war is over
President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday evening left the country, reportedly for neighbouring Tajikistan.
Taliban’s political office spokesperson Mohammad Naeem on Monday declared that the “war was over” in Afghanistan. Naeem’s statement came hours after the insurgent group entered the presidential palace in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday evening.
Earlier on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani left the country, reportedly for neighbouring Tajikistan, after the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul. In a Facebook post, Ghani wrote that he had left Afghanistan to avoid bloodshed.
Meanwhile, more than 60 countries released a joint statement calling to facilitate the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Taliban to “exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives”.
The United States has said it will deploy 6,000 additional troops over the next two days to ensure evacuation of American citizens in the country.
Live updates
9.20 am: Another video shows crowds at Kabul airport trying to flee the Afghan capital due to the deteriorating security situation.
9.05 am: The US Embassy in Kabul is urging its citizens and Afghan nationals not to travel to the airport unless they are told to do so, as the security situation remains unsafe.
The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday evening. Talks to form a transitional government have been upended by the sudden departure of Ghani.
9 am: Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul until further notice, the airline says on its website.
“Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” the airline adds.
8.55 am: A State Department official tells AP that the American flag is no longer flying at the United States Embassy in Kabul as the military races to evacuate diplomats and civilians from the Afghanistan capital.
8.40 am: Videos show chaos at Kabul airport as the Taliban seize control of Afghan capital. Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country are flooding the airport.
8.35 am: Former United States President Donald Trump calls for his successor Joe Biden to resign after the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan, reports AFP.
“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan,” Trump says in a statement.
In another statement, the former president added, “What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history.”
8.06 am: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the Taliban to show “restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs”.
8.05 am: The United States says it will deploy 6,000 additional troops over the next two days to ensure safe departure of its citizens and allies from Afghanistan, reports PTI.
8.01 am: Over 60 countries, in a joint statement, call for facilitating the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.
7.56 am: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani says he left the country to avoid bloodshed.
“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen,” he says in a Facebook post.
7.55 am: The Taliban have entered the presidential palace in Afghan capital Kabul hours after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
7.53 am: Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, says the war in Afghanistan is over, reports Al Jazeera. He adds that the type and form of the new regime in Afghanistan would be made clear soon and calls for peaceful international relations.
A quick look at the developments from Sunday:
- Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for neighbouring Tajikistan hours after the Taliban entered the outskirts of capital Kabul.
- The development came after Taliban fighters were asked not to take Kabul by force as a negotiations started between the group and officials of the Afghan government on “transition of power”. However, the situation on future governance in Afghanistan is not yet clear.
- Before taking Kabul, Taliban captured the cities of Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif on Sunday. They also took control of the Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates – both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.