India on Monday registered 32,937 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,22,25,513 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases were 8.71% lower than Sunday’s count of 36,083.

The country’s toll rose to 4,31,642 with 417 more deaths. The number of active cases declined by 3,389 to 3,81,947, while 3,14,11,924 patients have recovered from the disease. The national recovery rate stood at 97.48% – the highest since March last year – the health ministry said.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Kerala on Monday to review the pandemic situation in the state, the Hindustan Times reported. Kerala has been reporting the highest number of daily cases among all the states. On Sunday, the positivity rate in Kerala stood at 15.11%.

Public gardens, playgrounds and beaches in Mumbai will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday as the new set of relaxed guidelines kick in, PTI reported, citing the city’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Global updates