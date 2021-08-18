The United Kingdom on Tuesday approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna for use among children aged 12-17. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that the vaccine was “safe and effective in this age group”.

The health body, in a statement, added that it was now up to the government advisory body Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to recommend the rollout of the vaccine for the age group.

In June, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had approved the Pfizer-BioNTechvaccine for use in children in the 12-15 age group.

However, the United Kingdom has not yet cleared inoculation for all children aged between 12 and 15.

Earlier this month, the British government said it would provide vaccine shots for all children aged 16 and 17, but has held off inoculation for younger citizens, AFP reported.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said that only those who would be deemed vulnerable in the 12-15 age group should be given the vaccines.

In May, the United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, had authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine among those in the 12-15 age group.

As for India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria last month said that Covid-19 vaccination for children is expected to start in September. In an interview, he said that pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila had submitted trial data for the use of its vaccine among children.