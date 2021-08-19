India on Thursday recorded 36,401 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,23,22,258 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of cases was 3.47% higher than Wednesday’s count of 35,178 infections.

The country’s toll rose to 4,33,049 with 530 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases declined by 3,286 to 3,64,129.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Other updates

An Indian Council of Medical Research study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the Hindustan Times reported. However, mortality rate and severe illness was lower among patients who were vaccinated, the study published in the Journal of Infection on August 17 noted.

India’s R, or coronavirus reproductive, value has fallen under 1, to around 0.9, PTI reported citing a study from the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. The number, which is an indicator of the spread of a virus, has dipped under 1 in Kerala and northeastern states as well. These states earlier had the highest R number. The number of infections keeps rising if the R value is more than 1.

Global updates