The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into allegations of murder, rape and crimes against women in connection with the West Bengal post-poll violence, Bar and Bench reported.

The court also directed a Special Investigation Team to look into all other cases related to the violence. The SIT, which will consist of police officers from West Bengal, will also be monitored by the court, according to Live Law.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal pronounced the judgement. It had reserved its verdict on August 3.

West Bengal witnessed a spell of incidents of violence following the Assembly election results on May 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress blamed each other for the deaths of multiple party workers. Various news reports put the toll between 11 and 14, but the police did not confirm the numbers.

A lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, had approached the Calcutta High Court and filed a public interest litigation in the matter.

Responding to the petition, the High Court had on June 18 directed the National Human Rights Commission of India to set up a seven-member committee to investigate the matter. The NHRC’s panel submitted its report on July 13, recommending that cases of “heinous crimes” be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“A large number of cases related to murders, rapes, molestation and vandalism [were] received from local sources in West Bengal while the teams were camping there,” it had added.

The committee had alleged that the police were “grossly derelict, if not complicit” in the violence, according to PTI.

In a subsequent hearing, the High Court had criticised the West Bengal government on the matter, saying it had failed to properly investigate the violence.

The state government, however, described the NHRC panel’s report as false and biased. In an affidavit before the court, it alleged that the committee was formed to “spearhead a witch hunt” against it.

The West Bengal government also alleged that members of the committee were either associated with the BJP or had a close connection with the central government.