Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police officers were killed on Friday in a suspected Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, PTI reported, quoting the police.

A team from the border patrol organisation’s 45th battalion was attacked around 12 pm when the officers were out for patrol duty, News18 reported. The squad was just 600 metres away from its camp, according to PTI.

The attackers fired on the team, killing Assistant Sub Inspector Gurmukh Singh and Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, reported PTI.

The inspector general said the attackers stole a rifle and two bullet-proof jackets from the security forces and fled the site. He added that reinforcements had been sent to the site of the attack.

In July, another Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer, identified as Shiv Kumar Meena, had been killed in firing by Maoists in Narayanpur district, The Indian Express reported. One of Meena’s colleague was injured in the attack.