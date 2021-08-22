Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday at a hospital in Lucknow, reported The Times of India. He was 89.

An official statement from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where he was admitted, said that Singh died of sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 4 in critical condition.

Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Mosque demolition took place, was also the governor of Rajasthan between 2014 and 2015. He was accused of criminal conspiracy in the demolition case. He was acquitted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in September along with senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Several politicians expressed grief on his demise. “Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women.”

Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind said that as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister, Singh followed “clean politics” and removed criminals and corruption from the government. “He dignified the offices he held,” Kovind tweeted. “His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences.”

Kalyan Singh ji had a magical connect with masses. As Chief Minister of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021

Chief Minister Adityanath has announced a three-day mourning period in Uttar Pradesh. “The body of the great leader would be taken from the hospital to his Mall Avenue residence and on Sunday, his body would be kept at the Vidhan Bhawan as well as the UP BJP office,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister, who visited the hospital soon after Singh’s death, also announced a holiday on Monday, when the BJP leader’s body will be cremated, reported NDTV.

Born on January 5, 1932, Singh became the MLA for the first time in 1967. Since then, he won the Assembly polls several times and also held important posts in the BJP. In 1984, he was appointed the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati also expressed their condolences on Singh’s death.

Here are some more reactions:

राष्ट्र, धर्म व जनता को समर्पित ऐसे विराट व आदर्शपूर्ण जीवन को मैं कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। उनके निधन से देश व समस्त भाजपा परिवार शोकाकुल है।



ये देश व आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ उनके वृहत योगदान के लिए सदैव ऋणी रहेंगी। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे।



ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh CM & former Rajasthan Governor #KalyanSingh. My condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 22, 2021

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल श्री कल्याण सिंह जी का निधन हृदय विदारक!



दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दे भगवान।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 21, 2021