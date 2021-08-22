India on Sunday morning recorded 30,948 coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s infection tally to 3,24,24,234 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The case tally is 10.18% lower than Saturday’s count of 34,457.

With 403 deaths, the toll mounted to 4,34,367. So far, 3,16,36,469 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,53,398.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates

Pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila will supply one crore doses of its three-shot coronavirus vaccine, ZyCov-D, by October, the group’s managing director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday. Patel said the company planned to supply about 30 lakh to 40 lakh doses of ZyCov-D vaccine by September.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that markets in the Capital will be allowed to remain open as per their regular timings from Monday. The relaxations will apply to all shops, including the ones located in shopping complexes and malls.

The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state till September 6, with certain relaxations. From Monday, theatres can open with 50% seating, while shops will be permitted to remain open till 10 pm. Information Technology companies will be allowed to work with 100% staffing.

Global updates