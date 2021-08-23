Here are the top updates from Monday:

The Taliban warned of “consequences” if the United States and other foreign countries delay the pullout of their troops from Afghanistan beyond the deadline of August 31, AFP reported, citing the group’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen. Last week, US President Joe Biden had said that the country’s troops would stay in Afghanistan until every American was evacuated. The group has said it will not announce the makeup of its government or Cabinet till the soldiers of the United States have fully withdrawn from Afghanistan, unidentified members told AFP. Since the Taliban’s takeover, the group has not made any official announcement on how the country would be administered. One of the senior leaders of the group last week said that Afghanistan would not be governed as a democracy under the Taliban and will follow the Sharia, or Islamic law. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed that they had recaptured three districts in north Afghanistan – Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province – that were taken by local militia groups resisting the Taliban. Earlier, the group had said that their fighters were moving towards the Panjshir Valley, which is among the few areas in Afghanistan not yet under the Taliban’s control. Mujahid also said that Haji Mohammad Idris had been appointed as the acting Governor of the Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central lender. Meanwhile, Iran has resumed exports of petrol and diesel to Afghanistan on the Taliban’s request, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union. The Centre has scheduled an all-party meeting for August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of political parties on the matter. India’s evacuation mission from the country is likely to be the main topic of discussion.