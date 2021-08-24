Coronavirus: India reports 25,467 new cases, marginally higher than Monday’s count
With 354 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,35,110.
India on Tuesday registered 25,467 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s infection tally to 3,24,74,773 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 354 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,35,110.
Tuesday’s case tally is marginally higher than Monday’s count of 25,072.
So far, 3,17,20,112 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,19,551.
Other updates
- Fully vaccinated passengers travelling to to Chhattisgarh via air do not have to carry a negative RT-PCR coronavirus test report, reported PTI. However, unvaccinated passengers must still produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight.
- The count of Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra went up to 103 after the state registered 27 new cases of the variant on Monday.
- The United States Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. The vaccine will now be marketed under its brand name Comirnaty.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.24 crore people and led to over 44.4 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.