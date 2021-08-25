India on Wednesday morning recorded 37,593 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,25,12,366 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases is 47.6% higher than Tuesday’s count of 25,467.

With 648 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,35,758. So far, 3,17,54,281 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases rose to 3,22,327.

Meanwhile, 16 of the 78 Afghanistan citizens who were evacuated to India on Monday have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, reported NDTV. All 78 have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

