The National Commission for Women said on Thursday that it has taken cognisance of the gangrape of a woman in Mysuru.

The commission’s chief Rekha Sharma wrote to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood and asked him to identify and arrest the accused immediately. “NCW has also asked for providing medical & counseling support to the survivor,” the commission said in a tweet.

On Tuesday evening, a group of five men allegedly gangraped a woman and assaulted her male friend near Chamundi Hills on the outskirts of Mysuru city.

The men, who were reportedly drunk, accosted the woman and her friend and demanded money from them. When they refused to give money, the group attacked them.

A First Information Report has been registered at the Alanahalli police station. Both of them are undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta said that the woman, who is in critical condition, is yet to give her statement, according to The Indian Express. “We have set up special teams for investigation,” the police chief added. “We are looking at all angles. An incident has occurred and we want to probe it effectively.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police have not yet arrested anyone but were trying to trace the accused. Jnanendra added that he will go to Mysuru later on Thursday evening.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described the incident as “unfortunate” and said that his government is taking it seriously, reported ANI. “The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice,” Bommai said.

On Wednesday, Bommai had said that he has asked the director general of police to take stringent action in the case.