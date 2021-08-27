At least 60 Afghans and 13 United States service members have been killed in two explosions that took place outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, AP reported.

The explosions left 158 people injured, an unidentified Afghan official told CNN.

One blast happened near the airport’s entrance, while the second took place at a nearby hotel, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said, according to AP.

The attack came amid frantic efforts by western troops to evacuate people from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, with less than a week to go for the August 31 deadline of America’s withdrawal.

Terror group ISIS-K (Islamic State of Khorasan) has claimed responsibility for the airport attack, the BBC reported on Friday.

United States Joe Biden had a stern message for the attackers on Friday. “To those that carried out this attack, as well as anyone else who wishes America harm know this: we will not forgive,” he said, according to the BBC. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Biden added that the US will not stop its evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

The Indian government offered its condolences to the families of those killed in the attack. “Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It added: “Today’s [Thursday’s] attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists.”

The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada also expressed grief over the deaths in the attack.

“I utterly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul in which Afghans and members of the US military lost their lives,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Thursday.

He added: “The threat of terrorist attack is one of the constraints we’ve been operating under, but our evacuation effort continues with over 12,000 extracted so far.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of Afghans and US troops. “We mourn your tragic loss,” he said. “Australia condemns these heinous and barbaric attacks.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Our hearts break for the people of Afghanistan and the loved ones of the victims, including the brave women and men of our Allies. We will continue working with our partners to support Afghans and resettle refugees in Canada.”