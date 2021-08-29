Nishad Kumar won India’s second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, claiming silver in the men’s high jump T47 final with a best jump of 2.06m, matching his personal best and Asian record.

The 21-year-old is the world No 3 in this category and finished behind only American world No 2 Roderick Townsend who created a new world record breaking his own previous mark. World No 1 Dallas Wise, also from US, was declared joint silver medallist.

Ram Pal Chahar was also in action in the first high jump event featuring Indians at the Games, finishing with a new personal best of of 1.94m.

Nishad started off with a first-time clearance for 1.89m and 1.94m. He missed the 1.98m mark the first time, but cleared it with his second attempt.

Given the way the competition was lined up, coming close to his personal and season best would have put him in medal contention. He sealed that with a first-time clearance of 2.02m on his first attempt. By the end, only three athletes were left in the fray as China’s Chen Hongije missed the 2.02m clearance.

The Indian then cleared 2.06m with his second attempt to equal his personal best and the Asian Record as well. He missed his three attempts for 2.09m but had done enough to earn silver.

