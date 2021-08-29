At least one child was killed after a rocket hit a residential locality near Kabul airport on Sunday evening, Al Jazeera reported, citing an Afghan police official.

Meanwhile, Afghan news agency Asvaka reported that two people were killed and three others were wounded in the attack.

Earlier, local media in Afghanistan reported that an explosion was heard , citing videos posted by social media users.

A security official from the Afghan government told AFP that the explosion was caused by a rocket and that “initial information shows [it] hit a house”, Al Arabiya News reported.

Watch: Smoke rises from what appears to be another explosion in the Kabul airport area in Afghanistan, according to social media posts. https://t.co/5MyFBUIQcC pic.twitter.com/TOo09xjTsE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021

RPG rocket fells on a house near #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/k0rezmwtJZ — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 29, 2021

A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

The reported explosion came only three days after the bombing outside Kabul airport that killed at least 170 people. The Islamic State of Khorasan, an affiliate of terror group ISIS, took responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

On Saturday, United States President Joe Biden had said that the country’s military commanders believed that another terror attack on the Kabul airport was highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours.

However, there is no official statement yet on whether Sunday’s reported attack is linked to this warning.

More details awaited.