Afghan crisis: ISIS-K claims responsibility for rocket attack in Kabul
The World Health Organization sent medical supplies to the conflict-torn country on Monday.
The Islamic State-Khorasan, an affiliate of terror group ISIS in Afghanistan, on Monday claimed responsibility for the rocket attack in Kabul, AP reported.
“The soldiers of the caliphate targeted Kabul’s international airport with six rockets,” the group said, according to AFP.
The United States is rushing to complete the final stages of the mission to evacuate its citizens as well as Afghans from the country. American forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.
The rocket attack happened a day after an American drone strike on Sunday hit a vehicle that was carrying at least one terrorist linked to the Islamic State-Khorasan, according to the BBC. The strike reportedly thwarted an attack at the Kabul airport.
“We are confident we successfully hit the target,” Captain Bill Urban from the US Central Command said. “Secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”
The US drone strike in Kabul killed 10 members of an Afghan family, including children as young as five, according to Sky News.
Here are other key developments:
- An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in New York. The council might approve a resolution for a safe zone to allow people to leave Kabul after US withdrawal, according to CNN. The voting on this is likely to take place after 3 pm Eastern Time on Monday (12.30 am Indian Standard Time).
- The World Health Organization on Monday sent medical supplies to conflict-torn Afghanistan. “This is the first shipment of medical supplies to land in Afghanistan since the country came under control of the Taliban authorities,” the global health agency said.
- The United States said it flew 1,200 people out of Kabul on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported. Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on August 14, the US has evacuated more than 1.1 lakh people
- Meanwhile, the United Kingdom said it has evacuated more than 15,000 people so far.
- Uzbekistan has closed its borders to refugees from Afghanistan, CNN reported on Monday. However, the country said it was “firmly committed” to maintaining cordial ties with Afghanistan.