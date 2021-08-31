The United States on Monday completed the withdrawal of its soldiers from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year-long war that began after a terrorist attack in New York city on September 11, 2001. The exit of the foreign soldiers from Afghanistan came from the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The Taliban celebrated the withdrawal with celebratory gunfire early on Tuesday as the insurgent group members described this event as a watershed moment, according to AFP.

Thousands had died in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington and a Pennsylvania field. After the attacks, commonly known as 9/11, the US launched the global war on terrorism against insurgent groups under the presidency of George W Bush.

The US Department of Defense on Monday announced that the last American soldier to leave Kabul was Major General Chris Donahue.

Biden thanked the American personnel for their service and hailed the execution of the “largest airlift” in the country’s history. The president said that he would address his country on Tuesday.

“No other military in the world could accomplish what we and our allies and partners did in such a short span of time,” a statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said. “That is a testament not only to our forces’ capabilities and courage but also to our relationships and the capabilities of our allies and partners.”

Austin, however, expressed grief about the 13 soldiers who were killed after an attack by the Islamic State Khorasan Province at one of the Kabul airport gates during the evacuation mission on August 26.

The US defense secretary added that the country had evacuated over 1,23,000 people from Afghanistan. “Now, the end of this operation also signals the end of America’s longest war,” Austin said. “We lost 2,461 troops in that war, and tens of thousands of others suffered wounds, seen and unseen.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “a new chapter has begun”, with the end of the military operation. He said that now a diplomatic mission would begin, with the American operations being moved from Kabul to Qatar, The Guardian reported.

“The Taliban now face a test,” said US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. “Can they lead their country to a safe and prosperous future where all their citizens, men and women, have the chance to reach their potential? Can Afghanistan present the beauty and power of its diverse cultures, histories, and traditions to the world?”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan had “gained full independence” with the exit of the American military, reported AFP. Senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani said he was proud to see “these historic moments” as the American forces returned to their country.