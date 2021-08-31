Seven people died in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area on Tuesday after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a building, The Times of India reported.

Six of them died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital.

The accident took place between 1 am to 2 am, according to The News Minute. The car, a speeding Audi Q3, reportedly lost control, veered on to a footpath and then rammed into a Punjab National Bank branch.

Karunasagar and Bindu, the son and wife of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Hosur MLA Prakaash Y, were among those who died, the police said. Hosur is situated in Tamil Nadu’s Krishangiri district and is around 40 kilometers away from Bengaluru.

Others who died were identified as Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit.

All seven were in the car when the crash took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts, NDTV reported.

The accident left the front of the car completely mangled. CCTV footage showed the car first ramming into bollards on the footpath, hitting a wall and then bouncing back to a halt.

A CCTV has captured the accident in Koramangala where 7 people were killed including son & daughter-in-law of Hosur DMK MLA. The footage shows how the Audi lost control ramming into the bollards on the footpath & then hits a wall & bounces back to a halt pic.twitter.com/Mja8BxFueN — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) August 31, 2021

An unidentified traffic police official told Times Now that the airbags in the car did not open.

The car has been registered in the name of a company named Sanjeevini Blue Metal.

The police have cordoned off the area and are looking into the cause of the accident, according to Times Now.