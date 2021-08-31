Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday defended the police officers who had baton-charged farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Karnal on Saturday, ANI reported.

“[A] video of police facing attacks has surfaced,” he said. “You won’t welcome anyone with garland if they try to attack you, they had to lathi-charge. Police’s job is to maintain law and order. We have made sure there is no use of excessive force [against farmers] in the last nine months.”

At least 10 farmers were injured after Haryana Police baton-charged them at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal. The farmers, protesting against the government’s three agricultural laws, had blocked several stretches on highways near Karnal, resulting in traffic jams.

“If the intention is to create chaos, then it is different [matter],” Chautala said. “But if the intention is to work for farmers and farm laws, then they [farmers] must have regular talks. Where are those 40 people who said MSP [minimum support price] and markets won’t exist and [farmers’] lands will be occupied?”

Minimum support price is the guaranteed amount paid to farmers by the government for procuring their produce.

Chautala’s comment on Tuesday came two days after he had promised action against Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, who was caught on camera last week instructing police officers to hit farmers on their heads during their protest.

“See, your duty is very simple, whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there,” Sinha had told a group of policemen in a widely shared video on social media. “Let me state clearly, just smash their [farmers] heads [if they break the cordon].”

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also defended police action against the farmers. Commenting specifically on Sinha’s action, the chief minister had said that while his choice of words were not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation.

On Saturday, the Haryana administration had bolstered security in Karnal after the agitating farmers had threatened to stall a Bharatiya Janata Party’s state-level meeting in the district. The farmers had allegedly attacked the convoy of Haryana BJP unit President OP Dhankar when it was leaving a toll plaza between Panipat and Karnal.

Police baton-charged at the farmers when they tried to make their way to the meeting, which was 30 kilometres away from the toll plaza

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala had accused the Haryana government of behaving like Reginald Edward Harry Dyer – the British army officer responsible for the 1919 Jalianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Protests against farm laws

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points since November, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws passed in September. Nine months later, protests against the laws continue to be staged in many parts of the country.

The government has claimed the new laws are aimed at making farming more profitable, but the farmers argue that they will bring about corporate dominance. However, farmers claim that once the prevailing hegemony of the state marketing boards – that provide a shield against exploitation – collapses, private entities will dictate the price.

They also fear that in the name of reforms, the government is also planning to dismantle the Minimum Support Price regime.

In January, nearly two months into the farmer protests, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the farm laws. It instead set up a committee and tasked it to consult stakeholders and assess the impact of the laws.