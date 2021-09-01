A 14.2 kg liquified petroleum gas, or LPG, cylinder will be costlier by Rs 25 from Wednesday, reported NDTV.

After this increase, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the same cylinder will be priced at Rs 911, and Rs 884.50 in Mumbai.

In Chennai, these cylinders will cost Rs 900.50.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. It will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi, the price rose to Rs 1,649.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,831 in Chennai.

In Kolkata, these cylinders will cost Rs 1,772.

This is the second time in a month that the price of the LPG cylinders has been increased.

On August 18, gas companies had increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 25.

The central government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kg to each household every year. However, this subsidised rate changes every month.

The cylinder prices are decided according to crude oil rates in the international markets and exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the fuel prices saw a reduction by 13 to 15 paise after remaining unchanged for several days, reported Mint.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel Rs 88.77. The cost of petrol in Mumbai was increased to Rs 107.39 per litre and diesel to Rs 96.33.

‘Country uniting against injustice’: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Union government for increasing the price of the LPG cylinders.

“The one who is forcing the public to sleep [on an] empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends...but the country is uniting against the injustice,” Gandhi said, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Centre for increasing fuel prices.

On August 3, Gandhi had rode a bicycle to Parliament to protest against the price hike.

The Congress has held protests against the rise in fuel prices, demanding withdrawal of increase in rates.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party has tried to defend the rise in prices.

On June 13, former Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that the rising fuel prices were problematic, but claimed that the Centre could not bring the rates down because it was saving money for welfare schemes.

On June 29, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar suggested that people should cycle to their destinations instead of using fuel-driven vehicles, as that would keep them healthy and reduce pollution.