India is likely to receive more than the normal amount of rain in September, the weather department said on Wednesday.

“Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during September 2021 is most likely to be more than 110% of Long Period Average,” the India Meteorological Department added in its rain forecast.

The Long Period Average refers to the average rainfall recorded over the country from 1961 to 2010. This value is 88 centimetres. According to the weather department, rainfall between 96% and 104% of the Long Period Average falls in the “normal range”.

In the its forecast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said that with the likelihood of excess rainfall in September, the present monsoon deficit of 9% is expected to be reduced.

“Accumulated seasonal rainfall during 1 June to 30 September 2021 is very likely to be around lower end of the normal,” the weather office added.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that rainfall over central India was likely to improve, The Indian Express reported. “This region had remained highly deficient in August,” he added.

According to the weather department, some places in North and South India, however, are likely to receive below-normal rainfall in September.

The weather department noted that rain patterns could be unbalanced. “Yes this pattern can hamper agriculture,” Mohapatra said, according to the Hindustan Times. “The solution is rainwater harvesting. The rain water stored can be used for agriculture and will also recharge groundwater levels.”

Also read: Delhi records highest rainfall in over a decade, waterlogging, traffic snarls reported in many areas

Watch: With vehicles submerged and shops inundated, Delhi is badly waterlogged