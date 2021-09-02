Television actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, reported PTI. He was 40.

Shukla debuted with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008, reported the Hindustan Times. In 2014, he appeared in the Bollywood movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, as a supporting actor.

He won the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss and the seventh season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent, and recently appeared in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.