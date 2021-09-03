India on Friday morning recorded 45,352 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,29,03,289 since the pandemic broke out out in January last year. The new cases are 3.6% fewer than Wednesday’s count of 47,092 infections.

The toll rose to 4,39,895 after 366 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload increased for the third consecutive day to 3,99,778, and comprises 1.22% of the total number of infections in the country.

As many as 3,20,63,616 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Kerala accounted for 32,097 cases after 1,74,307 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The state alone accounts for over 60% of daily fresh cases in India. The number of patients on ventilator support rose from 1,022 to 1,027 on Wednesday.

Credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Centre has warned that the rest of India could also see a rise in infections like Kerala during the festival season that begins in September, and ends in early November.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said that mass gatherings should be discouraged as 39 districts in the country have reported over 10% Covid-19 positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries in the country crossed the 67 crore mark, the health ministry said in a statement. Over 74 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, it added.

India has now vaccinated more than half of its adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 16% have received both the doses, the government said at a press briefing on Thursday, according to PTI.

Other updates

Maharashtra reported 4,342 in the past 24 hours, taking its total count to 6,473,674. Amid a slight dip in infections, Minister of State for School Education, Bachchu Kadu, said that the state government will take a decision on reopening schools in the next two days, the Hindustan Times reported.

In Nilgiris district, authorities have asked customers who want to buy liquor from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, or TASMAC retail liquor shops, to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, PTI reported.

The Gujarat High Court said that depression can be classified as a serious illness during the coronavirus pandemic. A government college had cancelled the registration and admission of an engineering student for not appearing for exams due to depression and suicidal thoughts.

