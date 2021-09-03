India’s Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic medal as he beat South Korea’s Kim Min Su in the shootoff to win bronze in men’s individual recurve event at Tokyo Paralympics.

Harvinder Singh had to do it the hard way after missing out on a chance to seal the bronze in four sets after he shot seven in the final shot when an eight would have been enough to win.

The South Korean then hit back in the fifth set to take the match to a shootoff. But Harvinder who had made a habit of winning the tie-breakers pulled the rabbit out of the hat once again prevailing in the single-arrow shootoff to win bronze.

Harvinder was in top form from the word go in the bronze medal match as he started with a score of 10. Despite a seven in the second shot, he took the first set.

The Korean hit his stride to win the second set 29-27.

The Indian then raised the bar and two consecutive tens helped him regain the lead in the match. But in the fourth set, a slip in the final shot meant the points were split giving the Korean a window of opportuni9ty that he grabbed with both hands.

However, it was the Indian who had better control over his nerves as he scored a ten to take bronze.

The Indian had earlier lost his semi-final against USA’s Kevin Mather.

