At least three members of the security forces were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s Quetta on Sunday, the Dawn reported.

The attack was targeted at a check post of the Frontier Corps, one of Pakistan’s paramilitary forces. Eighteen of the injured were security officials while two were bystanders, Deputy Inspector General Azhar Akram said. He added that the number of casualties could rise.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban, a banned organisation in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the families of those who died.

Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021

Mir Ziaullah Langove, the home minister of Balochistan province, where Quetta is located, also condemned the attack and asked the authorities to submit a report on the incident.

“We are fighting the terrorists with our full strength and will continue to do so,” Langove said. “These violent attacks will not lower the morale of the forces.”

Balochistan has recently seen a rise in attacks against members of the security forces, according to the Dawn.

On August 26, three members of the Levies paramilitary group were killed when their vehicle hit a landmine in the province’s Ziarat district. On August 22, a Pakistan Army captain was killed in an improvised explosive device attack in Gichik area.