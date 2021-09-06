India on Monday recorded 38,948 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative tally of infections since the pandemic began in January last year to 3,30,27,621.

The new cases on Monday are 8.9% lower than Sunday’s count of 42,766.

The toll in the country increased to 44,0752 as 219 deaths were recorded in the last day. The number of active cases currents stands at 4,04,874, Active cases have dropped by 5,174 in the past 24 hours.

In all, 3,21,81,995 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far.