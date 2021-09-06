Eight men in Maharashtra’s Pune city have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, the police said on Monday, according to PTI.

The accused had abducted the girl from the Pune railway station on August 31. The minor was at the station to board a train.

Six of the accused worked as autorickshaw drivers and two are railway employees.

The accused told the girl that the train she was hoping to board will run the next day. They then promised to find an accommodation for her for the night.

“The autorickshaw drivers later allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at multiple places in the city,” senior Inspector Deepak Lagad told PTI.

The girl’s father had filed a missing person complaint with the police, who found her on Sunday.

The teenager told the police that for five days, the accused took turns to rape her, India Today reported.

The police have filed a case against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An unidentified official told The Indian Express that the girl was receiving treatment at a hospital. “She has suffered serious mental trauma and is being provided all possible assistance,” the official added.