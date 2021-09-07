The Pune Police on Monday arrested eight people for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, reported the Hindustan Times. A local court has remanded them to police custody for 10 days.

The alleged gangrape took place on August 31 when the minor had gone to Pune railway station to meet a friend, the police said. They added that when the girl’s friend did not come, an autorickshaw driver approached her and offered to take her back home.

“However, he took the autorickshaw in a different direction and picked one of his friends en route and both assaulted her at a secluded spot,” the police statement said. “Later, they threatened to hurt her parents if she raised an alarm and kept on passing her to different locations.”

On September 1, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint based on which a kidnapping case was registered, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said that of the eight arrested, two are workers at the railway station, five are auto drivers and one is an air conditioner repairman.

The accused have been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

The police are looking for five others in the case.

The police used CCTV camera footage to identify the accused, reported India Today. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stable, the police added.