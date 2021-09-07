India on Tuesday registered 31,222 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative tally of infections since the pandemic began in January last year to 3,30,58,843.

The new cases on Tuesday are 19.8% lower than Monday’s count of 38,948 cases.

The nationwide toll increased to 4,41,042 after 290 deaths were recorded in the past day. The country presently has 3,92,864 active cases of Covid-19. Active cases have decreased by 12,010 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,22,24,937 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far, according to the Union health ministry.

In the past day, 1,13,53,571 people received vaccines against coronavirus, and the cumulative number of people who have been inoculated against the disease increased to 69,9062,776.

Other updates

Data from Mumbai’s civic body showed that in the first six days of September the city registered more than 28% of the total coronavirus cases it registered in the entire month of August, according to PTI. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the civic body has decided to increase Covid-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting in public, and keep jumbo Covid-19 centres ready.

The chances of a third wave as strong as the second one are very low if there are no new variants of the coronavirus, virologist Gagandeep Kang told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. She also said that India needs its own data to decide on whether to vaccine children.

Global updates