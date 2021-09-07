The toll from the floods in Assam rose to eight on Monday after a child died in Morigaon district, PTI reported.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 43,416 people are affected by floodwaters. Twelve districts of the state, including Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Rural and Kamrup Metro, are reeling under the crisis because of incessant rainfall in the last few weeks.

At least 24 animals – including two rhinos, two swamp deer, 17 hog deer, a python, a wild buffalo and one capped langur – have died in the floods in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official said. While one rhino drowned, the other died of natural causes. About 30% of the wildlife reserve is inundated, The Deccan Herald reported.

A total of 1,78,434 domestic animals and poultry have been affected due to the annual monsoon deluge, the bulletin said.