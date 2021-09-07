Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she has been placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted that the Jammu and Kashmir administration told her the situation was far from normal in Kashmir. “This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” she said.

Mufti was reportedly leaving for a private function in Kulgam district when she came to know about the house arrest, according to News18.

GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021

Restrictions have been imposed across the Union Territory following the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. While the curbs have been lifted in many areas of Kashmir, it remained in parts of Srinagar to prevent law and order situation.