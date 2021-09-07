Haryana on Tuesday suspended mobile internet in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts ahead of a proposed farmers’ mahapanchayat, ANI reported. The internet shut down started at 12.30 am on Tuesday and will continue till 11.59 pm.

The state home department, in an order, said internet had been suspended due to a perceived threat to Karnal’s law and order, the possibility of disruption of public safety and damage to public assets, The Hindu reported. The state believed internet services could be misused to propagate inflammatory material and false rumours, “which are being or could be transmitted or circulated to the public through social media – messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services”, according to the order.

The situation in Karnal has been tense since the police baton-charged and injured farmers during a protest against the three farm laws on August 28. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the farmers’ agitation, also planned to gherao the mini-secretariat in Anaj Mandi area on Tuesday to protest against the police action.

Haryana’s police department, while referring to its ground reports on Tuesday, alleged that some individuals from Rambha and Nissing districts had reached Anaj Mandi with lathis and iron rods, The Times of India reported. The police have said that they will take strict action against any individuals who “try to take the law in their hands”.

The Haryana government has also proposed that the farmers form an 11-member panel to discuss the Karnal mini-secretariat gherao, The Times of India reported.

The police have increased the security at the venue. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that 40 companies of state police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed, according to ANI.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday requested farmers to protest peacefully. He also said that the state had made suitable arrangements by “deploying adequate security and creating route diversions”.

“Everyone is allowed to raise their voices and to hold peaceful protests in a democracy,” the home minister said. “Tomorrow [Tuesday], the farmers are planning a protest, they are welcome to do so but the protest should be peaceful and should not cause any hindrance to the public.”

The police on Monday had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that prohibits assemblies of four or more people in an area. On the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway, the traffic was diverted from Pipli in Kurukshetra and the Pepsi Bridge in Panipat. The district administration has also provided a list of alternative routes.

Karnal baton-charge

On August 28, the police baton-charged a group of farmers heading to Karnal to protest against a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. They wanted to voice their opposition against the three contended farm laws.

Former sub-divisional magistrate of Karnal, Ayush Sinha, was on duty near the hotel where the meeting was taking place. He instructed police officers deployed at the site not to let the farmers breach a barricade.

“Let me state clearly, just smash their [farmers] heads [if they break the cordon],” he had said in a video widely shared video on social media.

Sinha’s comments triggered massive outrage. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also criticised his choice of words, but said that “strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order”.

The officer also sought to justify his orders amid the controversy. “There was a high possibility that any breach of the third naka [checkpoint near the venue of the meeting] would have led to vandalisation, and also certain unscrupulous elements were part of these protesting groups.”

Sinha was transferred from his position. He now serves as the additional secretary at Haryana’s Citizen Resources Information Department.

Farmers protests

The protests at Karnal, where the farmers were baton-charged, are a part of a series of demonstrations that have erupted across the country since 2020.

They started with thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi’s border points since November 2020, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws passed last September.

The government has claimed the new laws are aimed at making farming more profitable, but the farmers argue that they will bring about corporate dominance of the sector. However, farmers claim that once the prevailing authority of the state marketing boards – that provide a shield against exploitation – collapses, private entities will dictate the price of their produce.

They fear that the government plans to dismantle the minimum support price regime under the guise of reforming the agricultural sector.

In January, nearly two months into the farmer protests, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the farm laws.