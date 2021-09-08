At least 40 inmates of a prison in Indonesia’s Banten province were killed and several injured after a fire broke out early on Wednesday morning, reported Reuters.

Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson in the prison department of the country’s law and human rights ministry, said the fire broke out between 1 am and 2 am at block C of Tangerang prison. The fire has been extinguished, she added.

“The cause is under investigation,” she said, adding that there were 122 prisoners in the block.

The Tangerang prison had over 2,000 inmates, far more than its capacity of 600, according to government data. Aprianti did not say how many people were present when the incident took place but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.

Police spokesperson Yusri Yunus said 73 people sustained light injuries, Reuters reported, citing a police report accessed by local news channel Metro TV. “The initial suspicion is this was because of an electrical short circuit,” Yunus told Metro TV.

More details are awaited.