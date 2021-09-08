The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of setting fire to one of its offices and ransacking several others in Tripura.

The party tweeted multiple photos and videos of the alleged attacks.

One of the videos, which the CPI(M) claimed was of its office in Bishalgarh town of Sepahijala district, showed people trying to douse the flames inside a building.

BJP criminals burn Bishalgarh office of the CPI(M) and were helped by the police. BJP is using state machinery to attack the opposition voices in the state. This cowardly attack must immediately stop. pic.twitter.com/jwXzD6HHWX — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

In another tweet, the CPI(M) posted a photo alleging that BJP members had set fire to a car parked outside its state party office in Agartala.

In at least two videos, people carrying BJP flags could be seen vandalising cars and ransacking buildings which the CPI(M) claimed to be their party offices.

“BJP has unleashed a series of attacks on CPI(M) offices in many parts of Tripura in connivance with the police,” the party alleged.

Following videos shows how the BJP mobs attacked the state party office in Agartala. BJP is scared of the voices that are exposing it in the state and hence is resorting to terror. pic.twitter.com/dOTGW4Vp9f — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

The BJP members also allegedly attacked offices of Bangla daily Pratibadi Kalam and CPI(M)’s mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, The Hindu reported. The vehicle of the editor of Pratibadi Kalam was vandalised and two-wheelers of its journalists were burnt.

Three journalists were injured and two of them have been hospitalised, according to The Hindu.

The alleged attacks came amid ongoing clashes between members of the BJP and CPI(M) in the state.

At least six people were injured after a clash broke out between supporters of the two parties at Dhanpur area in Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district on Monday, according to the EastMojo.

BJP mob shouting Jai Shriram attacks Tripura West District CPI(M) office in full view of police. These kind of attacks continue while the entire BJP leadership remains silent. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/2gbvJvfQ5U — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

The clashes started after a group of people stopped the convoy of CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who was on his way to attend a programme in the Kathalia area.

The group shouted slogans against Sarkar, following which CPI(M) members also went to the spot and a clash ensued.

On Tuesday, Sonamura sub-divisional police officer said that four people were arrested in relation to the incident and sent to judicial custody till September 10, The Indian Express reported. However, the CPI(M) said that three of the arrested people were its members and they had been held “illegally”.