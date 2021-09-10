Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Friday said that jailed gangster-turned-politician and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari would not be fielded as a candidate for the state elections scheduled early next year.

She announced that no “mafia or strongman” would get a ticket from her party for the upcoming state polls. The BSP chief said that her party would instead field its Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhim Rajbhar from the Mau constituency.

Ansari is a five-time MLA from the state’s Mau constituency. He is currently lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an extortion case.

Ansari was also an accused in the murder of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. In 2019, a court in Delhi had acquitted Ansari and all other accused in the 2005 murder case.

There are 52 cases registered against Ansari in total, and 15 of them are currently under trial, according to The Indian Express. The cases had been registered in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Mau, Ghazipur and Lucknow.

1. बीएसपी का अगामी यूपी विधानसभा आमचुनाव में प्रयास होगा कि किसी भी बाहुबली व माफिया आदि को पार्टी से चुनाव न लड़ाया जाए। इसके मद्देनजर ही आजमगढ़ मण्डल की मऊ विधानसभा सीट से अब मुख्तार अंसारी का नहीं बल्कि यूपी के बीएसपी स्टेट अध्यक्ष श्री भीम राजभर के नाम को फाइनल किया गया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2021

On Friday, the BSP chief said that the reason behind her decision to not field Ansari from the seat was taken to “meet people’s criteria and expectations”.

“...therefore, I appeal to the party in charge to take special care while selecting the party’s candidates so that if the government is formed, there is no problem in taking action against such elements,” Mayawati said in a separate tweet.

She added that this was her party’s attempt to ensure “a rule of law, by law”. “...the BSP’s resolve is to also change Uttar Pradesh’s image now,” Mayawati added.