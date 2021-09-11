Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday afternoon, ANI reported.

Responding to questions about the reasons behind his resignation, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that he had been the chief minister for five years, which was a long time. He added that he was thankful to the BJP leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chief minister, reported The Times of India.

Rupani added that he will continue to work under the leadership of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Rupani added that the development of Gujarat must carry on under the prime minister’s guidance, NDTV reported. His resignation comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held in December 2022.

“The people have repeatedly reposed their faith in the BJP during the past five years,” Rupani said, according to The Times of India.

Rupani first became the Gujarat chief minister on August 7, 2016, when he replaced Anandiben Patel. He was later sworn in again as the chief minister on December 26, 2017 after the state Assembly elections.

He was the only BJP chief minister of Gujarat, after Narendra Modi, to have held the post for over five years, according to India Today.